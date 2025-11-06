The Business Times
Dalvey Road GCB sells for S$61 million, Victoria Park bungalow fetches nearly S$52 million

Price paid by philanthropist for Dalvey Road property reflects S$4,045 psf on freehold land area of 15,081 sq ft

Published Thu, Nov 6, 2025 · 09:39 PM
    • The Dalvey Road bungalow was sold by Henry Ng, the former CEO of Pan-United Corporation.
    • The Victoria Park Close property has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
    [SINGAPORE] Amid the gentle buzz in the Good Class Bungalow market in recent months, two big-ticket transactions involving relatively new properties have surfaced.

    Near the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a house in Dalvey Road has been bought by a philanthropist at S$61 million, which works out to S$4,045 per square foot (psf) on the freehold land area of 15,081 sq ft.

    Over in Victoria Park Close, a modern-design house is in the process of being sold for nearly S$52 million, or about S$2,730 psf, on the 999-year leasehold land area of about 18,984 sq ft.

