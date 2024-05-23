DBS accepts offers for 19 HDB shophouse and shop units

DBS has accepted offers from prospective buyers for 19 of the 46 shophouse and retail units – formerly occupied by its branches – which were put up for sale in April.

The Business Times understands that the 19 units comprise shophouse and shop units in HDB estates. The units are in Tanjong Pagar, Clementi, Bukit Panjang, Jurong West Street 92, Marine Parade Central, Pasir Ris, New Upper Changi Road, Holland Drive, Ang Mo Kio Avenues 4 and 8, and Hougang Streets 21 and 61.

None of the 10 private strata retail units in the portfolio of 46 units has been sold so far, BT understands. These are in Thomson Plaza, 6 Raffles Quay, The Centrepoint in Orchard Road, and Gleneagles Medical Centre in Napier Road.