Dolly Parton’s former California retreat returns to the market

The quaint, three-unit property in Solvang, California last sold four years ago for US$1.367 million

Singer Dolly Parton at the launch of her Imagination Library book project at the Magna Centre in Sheffield, England, on Dec 5, 2007. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] For just under US$2 million, you can own a piece of Dolly Parton’s storied legacy.

Parton, who died in late August at 80, owned a quaint, three-unit property in Solvang, California, about 56 kilometres north of Santa Barbara, which she would often use as a retreat. Her main residence with her husband, Carl Dean, was in Nashville, Tennessee.

She bought the compound in 2004, and sold it 10 years later for US$940,000. It last sold four years ago for US$1.367 million, and its current owner, Cris Lapp, the founder of Black Oak Homes & Mortgages, is also the listing broker.

He put the property on the market in May for US$1.995 million, and since Parton’s death, he said, he has received numerous inquiries, though no acceptable offers.

The home, which sits on a quarter-acre corner lot in the heart of Solvang, features a white picket fence and miniature windmill in the front yard, a nod to the city’s label as the “Danish Capital of America”.

The main house, built in 1920, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A separate back building – once either a garage or a barn, according to Lapp – contains two other units: one with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the top floor, and another, at the bottom, with one bedroom and one bathroom. In all, there are 2,510 square feet of living space, all of which are occupied by tenants, he added.

“She would stay in the front house, and her team would stay in the back rooms,” Lapp said, adding that Parton also kept a “wig room” in the upstairs apartment and loved to cook in her kitchen.

There’s no mistaking Parton’s connection to the property. A plaque at the front of the home reads: “Former Home of Dolly Parton / Singer, Actress & American Icon”. A stained-glass window above the front door of the main house features her name, along with a butterfly. NYTIMES