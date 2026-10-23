The Business Times
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Easy to rent out, hard to sell: Are buyers losing interest in Singapore’s one-bedroom condos?

Lower entry prices and rental yields support demand, but exit prospects depend on location, layout and pricing

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Jeanne Mah

Jeanne Mah

Published Fri, Oct 23, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • The generally lower price for smaller resale properties makes them more accessible to buyers priced out of new projects or larger homes.
    • The generally lower price for smaller resale properties makes them more accessible to buyers priced out of new projects or larger homes. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] One-bedroom condominium units, often viewed favourably as investment properties offering stable income, continue to attract tenants and buyers seeking an affordable entry into private housing. But owners looking to sell face the reality of a smaller buyer pool in the resale market, industry players say.

    Perhaps cognisant of how buyer profiles are changing along with higher stamp duties designed to curb investment demand, developers are starting to build fewer one-bedders in new projects.

    Notably, three new projects now on the market: Amberwood at Holland, The Serra Residences in Novena, and the mega 1,268-unit Thomson Reserve offer no one-bedroom formats at all.

    Singapore propertyCONDOSRents

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