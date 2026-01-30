Even London’s ever-optimistic brokers see gloom for luxury homes

Savills predicted that prices would drop 4% in 2025 – its most bearish call in years

The broader slump in the London market has prompted some desperate vendors to offer discounts of as much as 50 per cent over the past year. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] London’s top property brokers, who have overestimated house price growth in the city’s priciest neighbourhoods for years, have finally thrown in the towel.

Savills – which cumulatively overestimated prime central London house price growth by a margin of 42.7 per cent percentage points in the 11 years through 2025 – now sees back-to-back annual declines. It’s the first time it has made such a gloomy prediction since the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The broker predicted that prices would drop 4 per cent in 2025 – its most bearish call in years – though that was still a slight underestimate. It sees prices falling another 2 per cent this year and failing to rise again until 2028.

It’s a striking reversal. Since the downturn began in 2015 the broker saw prices rising a cumulative 18 percentage points when in fact they’ve fallen by 24.7 points. To be sure, a series of shocks in years when Savills had expected robust growth, including the Brexit vote, the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that triggered new transparency rules for UK property, account for much of the aggregate overestimate.

Now the broker sees previously announced measures like the end of tax breaks for non-domiciled overseas residents delivering more of the same.

“Despite global wealth continuing to grow, it remains reluctant to find a home in London in the current tax and regulatory environment,” Savills said in a report published this month. “Combined with an already shallower pool of buyers following the end of the non-dom regime, there is little to suggest a return to growth this year.”

The broader slump in the London market, driven partly by hikes to the stamp duty transaction tax and the coming so-called mansion tax on homes valued at more than £2 million (S$3.48 million), has prompted some desperate vendors to offer discounts of as much as 50 per cent over the past year. Residential sales above £5 million tumbled 18 per cent in the first three quarters of 2025 from the same period a year earlier, putting them on course for the fewest since 2020, according to Savills.

The broker said home prices in London’s luxury postcodes declined 4.8 per cent last year, leaving values 25 per cent below their 2014 peak at the end of December. Knight Frank expects prime central London house prices to remain unchanged this year before returning to growth in 2027, according to forecasts published in September, though the broker is due to review those predictions in the coming months when the impact of the November budget becomes clearer.

“If it wasn’t for stamp duty, demand would be much better,” said Pavel Streblov, business director at London developer Penta Real Estate, referring to a property tax that was hiked again by the UK government in 2024. “It is prohibitive in many ways and is unhealthy for the market – particularly in relation to international buyers.”

Savills said it had seen signs of activity picking up since the UK budget in November as “buyers take advantage of more certainty and of where values sit,” according to the report. It said it expected prime central London values to increase by 8.1 per cent over the next five years, with almost half of that growth taking place in 2030 alone.

Still, researcher LonRes warned last week that a struggling UK economy and uncertainty surrounding US foreign policy could act as further headwinds for London’s luxury housing market. In the near term, a cyber attack is threatening to hold up thousands of home sales in Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea – two of London’s richest boroughs – an issue likely to slow sales further this year.

“It doesn’t make life easier because we have got the increase in taxation and the delays where everyone was waiting for the budget,” said Philip Eastwood, an agent at The Buying Solution whose deals have also been caught up in the cyber attack. “It slows the process down and if somebody wants to buy a house or a flat they will have more time to think about it,” increasing the risk of deals falling through, he added. BLOOMBERG