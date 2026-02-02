Ex-JTC chief Tan Boon Khai named Therme Group Singapore CEO

The veteran will lead the development of ‘Asia’s first next-generation urban well-being destination at Marina South’

Tan says: “Singapore is uniquely positioned to become a leading hub for urban well-being in Asia." PHOTO: THERME GROUP

[SINGAPORE] Former chief executive officer of JTC Corporation Tan Boon Khai has been appointed as CEO of Therme Group Singapore.

The international wellness group announced on Monday (Feb 2): “With more than 30 years of experience in both the public and private sectors in Singapore, (Tan) will lead the development of Therme Singapore, Asia’s first next-generation urban well-being destination at Marina South, as part of Therme Group’s global expansion in the fast-growing wellness space.”

Last November, Therme Group won a tender called by the Singapore Tourism Board and will develop a four-hectare (ha) waterfront site into a S$1 billion wellness attraction slated to open by 2030.

The wellness attraction in Marina South will feature thermal pools, saunas, steam baths and water slides. It is designed to appeal to multiple demographics, including families with children, seniors and working adults.

An artist’s impression of the upcoming wellness attraction in Marina South. ILLUSTRATION: THERME GROUP

It is expected to attract around two million visitors a year when at full operational capacity, with roughly half coming from overseas.

Tan’s leadership track record, expertise and stakeholder relationships will be “invaluable in ensuring that Therme Singapore becomes an iconic wellness destination in Singapore, enhancing the vibrancy of the new Marina South Coastal area”, said Mah Bow Tan, chairman of Therme Group Asia.

Before joining Therme Group, incoming CEO Tan was CEO of JTC from September 2020 to March 2025, before current CEO Jacqueline Poh took over.

At JTC, he spearheaded numerous transformations across Singapore’s industrial landscape, Therme Group said.

Before this, he was chief executive of the Singapore Land Authority from May 2015 to August 2020. He also held senior roles at CapitaLand and The Ascott Limited.

He is a lawyer by training and began his career as a justice’s law clerk; he has held various portfolios as a lawyer in the private sector and with the government.

Tan said: “Singapore is uniquely positioned to become a leading hub for urban well-being in Asia, and I look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to bring Therme Singapore’s vision to life – creating a world-class destination that enhances quality of life for both locals and visitors.”