Far East Organization sells Tuas industrial asset for S$121.1 million

The acquisition is understood to be a joint venture deal

Two low-rise warehouse blocks are on the 456,814 sq ft site, which has a balance lease of 30 years. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Far East Organization is selling a sizeable industrial property in Tuas for S$121.1 million to an entity linked to a real estate investment manager.

A caveat was lodged for the transaction earlier this month for the property at 51 Tuas View Link, which has a site area of 456,814 square feet (sq ft). The site has a 60-year leasehold tenure from July 1996, leaving a balance term of about 30 years.

The Business Times previously reported in May 2025 that Far East Organization had put the property on the market at an indicative guide price of about S$138 million.