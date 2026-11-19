The platform will acquire and develop purpose-built pre-school properties in Australia

The firm sold 45 franchise licences as part of its Australia expansion; the fund will acquire or develop properties where franchisees can open and operate their centres. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The founder of Singapore-listed MindChamps PreSchool has launched an investment platform that is seeking to raise A$100 million (US$66.7 million) for its first fund to acquire and develop purpose-built pre-school properties in Australia.

The platform, MindFunds, will pursue investments across the education sector, David Chiem, founder of MindChamps, a franchiser of pre-school centres, said in an interview.

The firm has sold 45 franchise licences as part of its expansion in Australia, and the fund will acquire or develop properties where franchisees can open and operate their centres, he said.

MindChamps is targeting a first close for the fund in the first half of 2027, according to Goh Seh Harn, chief executive officer of Trigger Asset Management, who advises on the fund. It also plans a follow-on fund of A$500 million, he said.

Across Asia, growing demand for quality education has fuelled a rush of private capital into schools, opening up new sources of funding for a sector that has traditionally relied on equity and bank loans.

Financiers such as Apollo Global Management and KKR & Co have bought stakes and lent money to school chains, betting that rising incomes and families’ willingness to spend more on their children will fuel expansion.

MindChamps operates pre-schools, after-school care centres and therapy services for children. The Singapore-based firm company has also expanded its presence into markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Myanmar. BLOOMBERG