The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Frasers Hospitality repositions portfolio with move into premium rental apartments

China anchors company’s premium rental push with launch of Modena by Fraser Shenzhen

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Mon, Feb 9, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Modena by Fraser Shenzhen – 325-unit premium rental apartment for young working professionals – launched in January.
    • Modena by Fraser Shenzhen – 325-unit premium rental apartment for young working professionals – launched in January. PHOTO: FRASERS HOSPITALITY

    [SHENZHEN] Frasers Hospitality is undertaking a group-wide repositioning across its portfolio, extending beyond its core serviced apartment business into the premium rental apartment segment as it adapts to shifting demand trends.

    The process kicked off with the launch of Modena by Fraser Shenzhen – a 325-unit premium rental apartment for young working professionals – on Jan 22.

    The shift reflects changing living patterns and growing demand for premium rentals in China. Travellers and relocating residents are increasingly younger, while fewer senior professionals move with their families.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    frasers propertyfrasers hospitality trustServiced residencesRental MarketChina property

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More