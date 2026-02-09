Frasers Hospitality repositions portfolio with move into premium rental apartments

China anchors company’s premium rental push with launch of Modena by Fraser Shenzhen

Modena by Fraser Shenzhen – 325-unit premium rental apartment for young working professionals – launched in January. PHOTO: FRASERS HOSPITALITY

[SHENZHEN] Frasers Hospitality is undertaking a group-wide repositioning across its portfolio, extending beyond its core serviced apartment business into the premium rental apartment segment as it adapts to shifting demand trends.

The process kicked off with the launch of Modena by Fraser Shenzhen – a 325-unit premium rental apartment for young working professionals – on Jan 22.

The shift reflects changing living patterns and growing demand for premium rentals in China. Travellers and relocating residents are increasingly younger, while fewer senior professionals move with their families.