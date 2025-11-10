Genting scion Lim Keong Wee takes principles from “university of life” to build his wellness empire

The Initial Sama is part of the strategy to grow its leasing and management portfolio

The strategies and stories that shape today’s leaders.

[SINGAPORE] As the grandson of the late Lim Goh Tong, founder of Malaysian conglomerate Genting Group, Lim Keong Wee had a blueprint for success already laid out for him. He has instead chosen to spend the past decade building Cover Projects, a turnkey solutions provider focused on creating and managing wellness-centric communities.

In July, the company opened The Initial Sama, a serviced residence at 26 Evans Road and its largest project to date.

This was after Cover Projects beat 24 others to manage the state-owned property in January 2024, with the second-highest offer of S$265,000 a month. Bids for the price and quality tender, which closed in October 2023, ranged from S$63,000 to S$S319,000 a month.