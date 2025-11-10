Genting scion Lim Keong Wee takes principles from “university of life” to build his wellness empire
- Lim Keong Wee, co-founder and director at Cover Projects. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
- The Initial Sama houses 92 serviced apartments, ranging from studios to two-bedders. PHOTO: COVER PROJECTS
[SINGAPORE] As the grandson of the late Lim Goh Tong, founder of Malaysian conglomerate Genting Group, Lim Keong Wee had a blueprint for success already laid out for him. He has instead chosen to spend the past decade building Cover Projects, a turnkey solutions provider focused on creating and managing wellness-centric communities.
In July, the company opened The Initial Sama, a serviced residence at 26 Evans Road and its largest project to date.
This was after Cover Projects beat 24 others to manage the state-owned property in January 2024, with the second-highest offer of S$265,000 a month. Bids for the price and quality tender, which closed in October 2023, ranged from S$63,000 to S$S319,000 a month.
