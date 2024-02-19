German homes are still overvalued despite price drop: Bundesbank

GERMAN homes are still overvalued despite a fall in prices last year as the cost of mortgages spiked, the country’s central bank said on Monday (Feb 19).

Germany’s decade-long property boom has unravelled since a sudden bout of inflation forced the European Central Bank (ECB) to hike interest rates, while the domestic economy was hit by more expensive energy imports and sluggish exports.

The price of owner-occupied residential property fell by just over 4 per cent last year according to industry data. The German statistics office put the decline at 8.9 per cent for the first nine months of the year.

Yet the Bundesbank, the ECB’s biggest shareholder, estimated that prices were still 15 to 20 per cent above where they should be based on Germany’s current demographic and economic situation.

“The overvaluation may not have been fully corrected yet despite a considerable reduction,” the Bundesbank said in its monthly report. “This continues to pose a certain risk of price corrections.”

It said the price-to-income ratio was 20 per cent higher than its reference value while the long-term relationship between property prices, interest rates and incomes showed an overvaluation of between 10 per cent and 15 per cent.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

For flats in German cities, the relationship between purchase price and rent lay 20 per cent above its long-term average, the Bundesbank said.

As people were less able to afford to buy, they turned to renting.

Renting a city flat was 5.5 per cent dearer according to Bulwiengesa, a property consultant and analysis firm. New lease contracts were 6.3 per cent more expensive for multi-family homes, according to data from Germany’s association of Pfandbrief banks.

The ECB is widely expected to start cutting rates this year and even Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, an early supporter of rate hikes, said the “greedy beast” of inflation had now been tamed. REUTERS