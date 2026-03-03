GuocoLand-led group tops Lentor Central site tender, with S$1,278 psf ppr bid above expectations

State tender for the private housing site garners five bids

The eighth site in Lentor Hills Estate, the tender for which closed on Tuesday (Mar 3), can yield about 560 private homes. GRAPHIC: TEOH YI CHIE, BT

[SINGAPORE] A tie-up involving GuocoLand, Intrepid Investments and TID Residential has placed the top bid of S$657.1 million for a 99-year leasehold site near Lentor MRT station.

The price works out to S$1,277.71 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), exceeding the S$900-S$1,150 psf ppr analysts had predicted for the top bid in a poll conducted by The Business Times earlier this week.

The state tender for the site, which closed on Tuesday (Mar 3), drew five bids; analysts had forecast one to five bids for the site, which can generate about 560 private homes.

The second highest bid at the tender was from a consortium comprising Frasers Property, Sekisui House and Metro Soilbuild Development, which bid S$1,208.49 psf ppr.

In third place was Kingsford Group, which priced the site at about S$1,130 psf ppr.

A unit of China Overseas Land & Investment bid nearly S$1,052 psf ppr while Kheng Leong Company placed the lowest bid of S$949.55 psf ppr.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The site is near schools such as Presbyterian High School, Anderson Primary School and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School.

This is the eighth 99-year leasehold private housing site in the Lentor Hills Estate released under the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

It is beside the first site that was awarded in 2021 to GuocoLand, which has developed it into Lentor Modern, comprising 605 private housing units and a mall.

This is the only site of the eight released so far by the state in Lentor Hills Estate that is zoned residential with commercial at first storey.

A GuocoLand spokesperson said that if awarded the site, the consortium that it leads plans to build a project with three residential towers that houses up to 562 units.

“With a height of up to 27 storeys and the openness of the site, most of the units in the development will have unblocked views of the landed housing estate, Lower Seletar Reservoir or Lower Peirce Reservoir”.

“The site’s location next to Lentor Modern mall and Lentor MRT station means greater connectivity and convenience for the residents in the future project,” he added.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority has envisioned Lentor Hills Estate as a pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood set amid lush greenery with good connectivity to public transport.

�“It is intended to provide a mix of high-rise, medium-rise and landed housing options and new amenities, such as retail options and a supermarket,” URA said in tender documents for the eighth site.

Set within a predominantly private housing area in Ang Mo Kio Planning Area, Lentor Hills Estate is bordered by Lentor Estate to the north, Teachers’ Housing Estate to the south, Sindo Industrial Estate to the west and a mix of private and public housing to the east.