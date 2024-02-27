GuocoLand starts preview for Lentor Mansion project at prices from S$2,082 psf

GUOCOLAND will start previews for its latest Lentor Hills project, Lentor Mansion, on Friday (Mar 1), with prices starting from S$2,082 per square foot.

The 99-year leasehold development will be GuocoLand’s third condominium launch in the Lentor Hills estate, after Lentor Modern and Lentor Hills Residences; it is the fifth launch in Lentor area, out of six state land sites sold so far.

Located in District 26, Lentor Mansion sits on 235,371.2 square feet of land, and will house 533 units in three 16-storey towers and three eight-storey blocks.

Two-bedroom units of 527 to 657 sq ft start from S$1.149 million, or S$2,180 psf. Three-bedroom units of 786 to 1,023 sq ft start from S$1.702 million, or S$2,165 psf. Four-bedroom units are 1,227 sq ft in size, and start from S$2.635 million, or S$2,148 psf. Five-bedders, sized from 1,485 to 1,507 sq ft, start from S$3.176 million, or S$2,139 psf.