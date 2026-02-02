The first 1,200-unit Lakeview project will be launching in June this year

The first project to be launched will be situated along Upper Thomson Road, next to the existing Lakeview Estate condominium. ILLUSTRATION: HDB

[SINGAPORE] The Housing & Development Board (HDB) will launch a 1,200-unit Build-To-Order (BTO) project in Lakeview this June, kicking off the first supply of new public housing in the Lakeview and Shunfu areas in more than four decades.

On Monday (Feb 2), HDB announced that the project is part of a larger pipeline of about 1,600 new homes planned for the two established estates.

“These are the first BTO flats to be built in this area in over four decades, and they reflect our continued commitment to renew and rejuvenate our established towns,” said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat.

The remaining supply, comprising two smaller projects in Lakeview and Shunfu, will be launched within the next two years.

June 2026 launch

Situated along Upper Thomson Road and next to the existing Lakeview Estate condominium, the project that will be launched in June will comprise five residential blocks ranging from 18 to 40 storeys.

The development will offer a mix of unit types to cater to different buyers. There will be about 470 units of two-room flexi flats, about 740 units of four-room flats, and about 50 units of public rental flats integrated into two of the blocks.

HDB noted that the blocks will feature staggered heights to integrate with the surrounding low-rise developments, and will be oriented to provide residents with views of the nearby MacRitchie Reservoir.

Construction works for this first project are scheduled to begin progressively from the second quarter of 2026.

Future supply

Following the June exercise, HDB will release the two additional projects in the vicinity over the next two years. These subsequent launches will comprise about 130 three-room flats and 290 four-room flats.

The board stated that these projects aim to provide more options for homebuyers, particularly those wishing to live closer to family members in nearby mature towns such as Toa Payoh, Bishan and Ang Mo Kio.

Chee said: “Beyond Bishan-Toa Payoh, we are also bringing more public housing into more mature towns, so that these towns remain inclusive and vibrant for residents of all ages. We want to support family members to live closer to one another for mutual care and support.”

He added: “Many of our residents at Bishan-Toa Payoh and Marymount have shared this request with me. It is a key consideration in our approach (to) public housing.”

When completed, the three projects will offer a total of about 1,600 new homes. ILLUSTRATION: HDB

Connectivity and amenities

Future residents will have access to the Marymount MRT station and the North-South Corridor, which is expected to be completed in phases starting from 2027.

New covered linkways will also be built to connect the Lakeview BTO project to bus stops along Upper Thomson Road, HDB said.

“Homebuyers and residents living in the area can look forward to a range of new amenities, such as an eating house, mini-mart, clinic, bakery, hair salon and a childcare centre, located conveniently within the first Lakeview BTO project,” it added.

Other recreational amenities include intergenerational playgrounds, fitness stations, and roof gardens atop multi-storey car parks.

The existing park connector along Upper Thomson Road will also be realigned to facilitate easier access to green spaces at MacRitchie Reservoir.

Further details on the project’s classification will be announced closer to the launch in June, noted HDB.