HDB resale price growth eases to 2.9% in 2025; slowest since 2019

Transaction volumes of resale flats fell 27.2% in Q4 to 5,256 units.

[SINGAPORE] Resale prices of public housing flats remained flat in the fourth quarter of 2025, Housing & Development Board (HDB) data showed on Friday (Jan 23).

This brings the full-year price growth to 2.9 per cent – significantly slower than the 9.7 per cent increase in 2024. It also marked the slowest annual price growth since 2019.

Transaction volumes of resale flats fell 27.2 per cent in Q4 to 5,256 units, from 7,221 units in the previous quarter. Year on year, this was an 18.2 per cent decrease.

For the whole of 2025, 26,169 resale transactions were recorded, down 9.7 per cent from the prior year’s 28,986 units. The last time annual resale volume declined was in 2023, when it fell by 4.2 per cent compared with 2022 – less than half the current rate of decline, said HDB.

The housing board will launch about 19,600 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across three sales exercises in 2026. This includes more than 4,000 units, or about one-fifth of flat supply in 2026, with wait times of less than three years.

HDB said it is prepared to offer more than 55,000 flats from 2025 to 2027 to meet housing demand, if necessary.

In February 2026, it will launch about 4,600 BTO flats in Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Tampines and Toa Payoh. A concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise offering about 3,000 units will also be held.