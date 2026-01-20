HDB starts work on BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 not announced for sale yet

Piling work for the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 BTO project, which is about 1km from Mayflower MRT station, began in September 2025. PHOTO: ST, JASEL POH

[SINGAPORE] An upcoming Build-To-Order (BTO) project in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, on the site formerly occupied by Kebun Baru Primary School, has begun construction.

The project, however, is not among those set to be launched at the next BTO exercise in February.

There are two more BTO exercises scheduled for June and October, and the flats could go on sale then.

HDB had said new flats will be offered in Ang Mo Kio in 2026.

The HDB resident population in the town, where the oldest existing flats were built in the 1970s, has shrunk over the past decade from 149,330 in 2013 to 129,030 in 2023.

The Housing Board has been introducing new projects in the town to enable young families to live closer to their parents and inject new life.

The 485-unit project is being built on the site of the old school which was demolished between 2023 and 2024.

Piling work for the project began in September 2025, and the flats are slated to be completed by the first quarter of 2030, according to notices near the worksite.

The upcoming new flats at the site, which spans about 1.82ha or 2½ football fields, will be about 1km from Mayflower MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Projects launched in Ang Mo Kio in recent years include Oak Ville @ AMK, which was launched in 2025; Central Trio @ AMK in 2024; and Central Weave @ AMK in 2022.

While the Central Weave and Central Trio projects were both oversubscribed, demand for units in Oak Ville was tepid – its two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats were undersubscribed among families applying for flats for the first time.

Analysts attributed this to prospective flat buyers being unconvinced by Oak Ville’s Plus classification due to the project’s relative distance from an MRT station and other amenities.

Subsidy clawbacks are imposed the first time Plus and Prime flats are sold on the resale market, enabling the Government to recover the extra subsidies priced into the flats at the point of launch.

Eugene Lim, key executive officer at property agency ERA Singapore, said the upcoming BTO project in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 is likely to fall under the Plus category, similar to Central Trio and Oak Ville, because of the site’s relatively central location and good access to public transport, schools and retail options.

Comparing the site with Oak Ville, Lim said the upcoming project is closer to everyday amenities and an MRT station. He added that the project’s proximity to schools such as Mayflower Primary School and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School, as well as to a hawker centre and supermarket in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, adds to its appeal.

Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property portal Mogul.sg, also thinks the upcoming flats are likely to be classified Plus.

Noting that Oak Ville and Central Trio are located farther from the closest MRT station than the upcoming flats will be, Mak said: “Since the upcoming BTO project at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 is more accessible to the MRT station – a key consideration among home buyers in Singapore – the chances of it being a Standard project are remote.”

Lim noted that beyond the site’s locational attributes, any subsidy clawbacks imposed under the BTO classification framework, as well as the attractiveness of other projects offered in the same exercise, will affect overall demand for the Ang Mo Kio project.

Likewise, Mak expects that the development will be popular, “provided that the flats are priced reasonably and the subsidy clawback rate is not substantially higher than other Plus flats in the same BTO exercise”.

He also pointed out that only about 3,100 flats have been launched in Ang Mo Kio in the past six years – a fraction of the approximately 119,000 new flats launched since 2020.

“The limited supply of BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio could result in healthy demand for the upcoming project at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2,” he said. THE STRAITS TIMES