The Business Times
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High Court dismisses winding-up application against Real Estate Analytics 

The claimant, Urban Renewables, is ordered to pay S$12,000 in costs

Summarise
Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 06:18 PM
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    • The application arose from an allegedly unpaid judgment debt following an arbitration between REA and Urban Renewables.
    • The application arose from an allegedly unpaid judgment debt following an arbitration between REA and Urban Renewables. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] The High Court has dismissed a winding-up application against property-technology firm Real Estate Analytics (REA) by creditor Urban Renewables, and ordered the latter to pay S$12,000 in costs.

    In an order filed on Wednesday (Nov 11), Justice Vinodh Coomaraswamy also directed that S$90,777.23 held in the client account of REA’s lawyers remain there until Dec 30.

    If Urban Renewables does not commence legal proceedings against REA over the sum by that date, the law firm may release the funds to REA after Dec 30.

    Real estateSingapore propertyData analytics

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