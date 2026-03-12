Marketing for the Tampines mixed-use project comes on the heels of Rivelle EC’s preview last week

Pinery Residences is a mixed-use development being built on a 253,068 sq ft site. IMAGE: HOI HUP, SUNWAY MCL

[SINGAPORE] Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway MCL will begin previews for their Tampines project Pinery Residences on Saturday (Mar 14), with indicative prices starting from S$2,340 per square foot (psf).

Six blocks of 14-storey residential units, totalling 588 apartments, will sit above a 121,600-square-feet (sq ft) commercial mall in the mixed development. The 99-year leasehold project is being built on a 253,068 sq ft Tampines West site won at a government land tender in September 2024 for S$668.3 million, or S$1,004 psf per plot ratio.

Two-bedroom units, which are 624 sq ft in size, are priced from S$1.5 million or about S$2,401 psf. Prices for two-bedroom premium units with a study, at 700 sq ft, begin at S$1.7 million or S$2,371 psf.

Three-bedroom units come in various configurations, with the smallest – 807 sq ft in size – priced from S$1.9 million or S$2,392 psf. The biggest three-bedders – spanning 1,055 sq ft with a study – start from S$2.5 million or S$2,381 psf.

Four-bedders’ starting prices range from S$2.7 million or S$2,386 psf for a 1,141 sq ft unit, to S$3.3 million or S$2,369 psf for a 1,389 sq ft “luxury” layout with a study.

The largest apartments, five-bedroom luxury units that are 1,475 sq ft in size, are priced from S$3.5 million or S$2,378 psf.

Located in District 18, the mixed-use development is close to Tampines West MRT station, and will house a supermarket, preschool, foodcourt, food and beverage outlets, as well as a community plaza.

Across the road from it is the 572-unit Rivelle Tampines executive condominium (EC), which started previews last week.

The development features 11 residential blocks of 12 to 14 storeys. Indicative prices ranged from S$1.7 million or S$1,796 psf for a premium three-bedder plus study, to S$2.6 million or S$1,857 psf for a five-bedder.

Located off Tampines Avenue 1, the 99-year leasehold EC occupies a 242,068 sq ft site. In 2024, Sim Lian placed the top bid of S$465 million or S$768 psf ppr for the Tampines site, beating four other bidders.

The launch of Pinery Residences comes after Parktown Residence’s hot-selling debut in February 2025. The mega project moved more than 87 per cent, or 1,041 of its 1,193 units, at an average price of S$2,360 psf during its launch weekend.

Previews for Pinery Residences will end on Mar 24, with the private booking day slated for Mar 27, and the public booking day on Mar 28.