The Business Times
SINGAPORE PROPERTY
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Hong Fok family scion Cheong Sim Lam buys retail property Holland Piazza for S$100 million

The buyer is likely to reposition the mall’s basement with wellness or entertainment operators to complement Holland Village’s family-friendly appeal

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Thu, Mar 5, 2026 · 03:13 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Holland Piazza was built on the original site of the Eng Wah open-air cinema in the 1970s.
    • Holland Piazza was built on the original site of the Eng Wah open-air cinema in the 1970s. PHOTO: COLLIERS SINGAPORE

    [SINGAPORE] Private investor Cheong Sim Lam, of the Cheong family who controls Hong Fok Corporation, has acquired Holland Piazza from Eng Tiong Realty for S$100 million.

    The transaction price translates to S$4,586 per square foot (psf) based on a gross floor area of 21,806 square feet (sq ft).

    The acquisition marks the first ownership change in over five decades for the freehold retail property. The Ng family behind Eng Tiong Realty has held the land on which Holland Piazza sits for decades.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore propertySingapore commercial propertyHong FokRetail

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More