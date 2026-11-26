The housing market has lost momentum amid a stock market correction

The private home price index eased in October following revised gains in September and August. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong private home prices dropped 0.6 per cent in October from a month earlier, reversing a recent period of stability, data from the Rating and Valuation Department showed on Thursday (Nov 26).

The private home price index eased in October, following revised gains of 0.2 per cent in September and 0.1 per cent in August.

The index fell in July, marking its first decline since March 2025 after home prices rose about 13 per cent over the preceding 15 months.

The housing market lost momentum amid a stock market correction and tighter Chinese restrictions on outbound investment.

Prices rose 6.5 per cent in the first 10 months of 2026.

Hong Kong’s property market, one of the world’s least affordable, has been supported by improved sentiment, buoyant equity markets, firm demand from a growing number of mainland Chinese professionals and easing oversupply.

Residential prices in the Asian financial hub posted their first annual increase in 2025 after tumbling nearly 30 per cent from their peak in 2021. REUTERS