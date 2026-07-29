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Hong Kong home prices extend gains to 13th month in June, pace slows

Prices climb 7.9% in the first half of 2026 to their highest since September 2023

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Published Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 11:53 AM
    • Realtors said short-term housing market consolidation was likely, as buying demand faces stock market correction and tighter curbs on outbound investment.
    • Realtors said short-term housing market consolidation was likely, as buying demand faces stock market correction and tighter curbs on outbound investment. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Private home prices in Hong Kong rose for the 13th consecutive month in June but the rate slowed to 0.3 per cent, data from the Rating and Valuation Department showed on Wednesday (Jul 29).

    The rise followed May’s revised monthly gain of 1.5 per cent. In May, the city’s home prices grew for a 12th month, signalling a recovery in the residential market.

    Prices have climbed 7.9 per cent in the first six months of 2026, to stand at their highest since September 2023.

    Realtors said short-term consolidation in the housing market was likely after rising since June 2025, with buying demand facing the combined headwinds of stock market correction and China’s tighter curbs on outbound investment.

    Hong Kong’s property market – one of the world’s least affordable – has been supported by positive market sentiment, buoyant stock markets, firm demand from a growing number of mainland Chinese professionals and an easing oversupply.

    Residential prices in the Asian financial hub posted their first increase in 2025 since they peaked in 2021. Since then, home prices tumbled nearly 30 per cent. REUTERS

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