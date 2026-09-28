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Hong Kong’s private home prices largely flat in August

The private home price index edged up 0.06% in August, following July’s revised monthly decline of 0.8%

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Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 11:38 AM
    • Hong Kong’s property market has been supported by positive sentiment, buoyant stock markets and firm demand.
    • Hong Kong’s property market has been supported by positive sentiment, buoyant stock markets and firm demand. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Private home prices in Hong Kong were largely flat in August, stabilising after the first fall in 16 months in July, data from the Rating and Valuation Department showed on Monday (Sep 28).

    The private home price index edged up 0.1 per cent in August, following July’s revised monthly decline of 0.8 per cent.

    July’s decline was the first since March 2025 after prices gained around 13 per cent. The home market lost momentum amid a stock market correction and China’s tighter curbs on outbound investment.

    Prices have risen 7 per cent in the first seven months of the year.

    Hong Kong’s property market, one of the world’s least affordable, has been supported by positive market sentiment, buoyant stock markets, firm demand from a growing number of mainland Chinese professionals and an easing oversupply.

    Residential prices in the Asian financial hub posted their first increase last year after tumbling nearly 30 per cent from their peak in 2021. REUTERS

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