Hunting down opportunities in Singapore’s real estate markets

BUFFERED by headwinds from all directions, Singapore’s housing markets braked and adjusted over the past year but stayed stable, experts on a panel organised by The Business Times said.

At the broad base, the public housing market is stable with about 25,000 transactions in a typical year, said PropNex Realty’s chief executive Ismail Gafoor. However, the new classification of flats into Standard, Plus and Prime categories may have an “impact on mobility”.

With a minimum occupation period of 10 years, and a four to five-year construction timeline, buyers can expect to be tied down to the property for at least 14 to 15 years, which may affect their subsequent movement up the property ladder. Buyers will need to take a long-term approach in planning, said Gafoor.

Despite some moderation and deceleration seen in the housing market in 2023, government’s regulations have helped to provide support for general market growth, OrangeTee Group’s chief executive Justin Quek said.

Prices are still trending up, even with fresh supply limited by fewer new private residential launches last year and overall sales volume declining, Quek noted.