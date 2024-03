OneTen Paya Lebar will have redevelopment potential if the height restriction on the site is lifted and the plot ratio increased, after the relocation of Paya Lebar Air Base.

"Hwa Hong sells freehold data centre building in Paya Lebar Road for S$140 million"

HWA Hong Corporation has sold OneTen Paya Lebar, an eight-storey high-tech industrial building that houses a data centre, for S$140 million.

The new owner is understood to be an entity linked to Big Data Exchange (BDx), which operates the data centre facility in the freehold building.

BDx, which was already...