The Business Times
business-time-50

Indonesian developer Modernland seeks bond restructuring again

Move highlights liquidity challenges facing the builder of residential and industrial townships  

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 04:34 PM
    • Modernland’s multiple restructuring attempts underscore the challenges lingering debt burdens pose, particularly after recent volatility in the nation’s markets.
    • Modernland’s multiple restructuring attempts underscore the challenges lingering debt burdens pose, particularly after recent volatility in the nation’s markets. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [JAKARTA] Distressed Indonesian property firm Modernland Realty is seeking to restructure a US dollar bond for a second time, highlighting liquidity challenges facing the builder of residential and industrial townships.  

    The company is proposing to push out the maturity of its US$274.5 million dollar bond due next year and ultimately exchange it for perpetual securities backed by assets transferred to a creditor-controlled vehicle, according to a filing on Friday (Aug 14). 

    The developer plans to implement the restructuring through a pre-packaged Singapore scheme of arrangement, it said.

    Modernland was among property firms in Asia that struggled to make debt payments after the coronavirus pandemic hit operations. Its multiple restructuring attempts underscore the challenges lingering debt burdens pose, particularly after recent volatility in the nation’s markets.

    Modernland got creditor approval in late 2024 for its scheme of arrangement related to an exchange offer for its 2025 and 2027 notes.

    The currently proposed restructuring for those securities due next year on Apr 30 would push their maturity to Jun 30, 2028.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Under the proposal, holders would receive an upfront fee of US$50 for every US$1,000 of outstanding principal. The amended notes would accrue payment-in-kind interest at 3 per cent a year, while interest due before the restructuring becomes effective would be capitalised and added to principal.

    The deal would also reshape the security package behind the bonds. Part of the existing collateral would be released, allowing Modernland and its group to pledge those assets to secure a new US$34 million facility.

    The company said that the latest terms followed several weeks of discussions with holders of the existing notes and their advisers. The voting deadline for the scheme is 4:59 pm London time, or 11:59 pm Singapore time, on Aug 24. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IndonesiaProperty developersBonds

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Located in prime District 11, the Thomson Lane site is tucked between Novena and Toa Payoh.

    Sustained Land buys Thomson Lane plot for S$578 million, plans condo project on prime site

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Many Singaporeans could struggle to build enough wealth for retirement if they continue to keep too much of their money in low-growth assets.

    Financial planners urge investors to consider other options as T-bills yields lose steam

    While Vers for old HDB flats is a much-needed scheme, its implementation will be tricky.

    Vers for old HDB flats: Could the consent threshold be 65%?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More