Inner London home prices see biggest drop since financial crisis

Prices are down 4.6% for inner city boroughs in December, compared with a year earlier

Inner London’s decline is the steepest for a calendar year since 2008, when prices plummeted almost 13% in the wake of the credit crunch and subsequent recession. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Inner London house prices recorded their biggest drop since the global financial crisis, indicated official data for last year.

The Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday (Feb 18) that prices were down 4.6 per cent for inner London boroughs in December, compared with a year earlier. The suburbs painted a different picture, however, with prices rising 0.9 per cent.

Inner London’s decline is the steepest for a calendar year since 2008, when prices plummeted almost 13 per cent in the wake of the credit crunch and subsequent recession. Neighbourhoods have struggled to recover from large numbers of people who moved further out of the city during the Covid pandemic, taking advantage of the chance to do more work from home.

Some expensive central areas may also have suffered from the so-called mansion tax, confirmed by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in November last year after months of speculation. The left-leaning Labour government’s new levy will apply to homes worth more than £2 million (S$3.4 million), starting in 2028.

Overall, London’s house prices fell 1 per cent, making the capital the only English region in negative territory. Prices in England as a whole rose 1.7 per cent, with the biggest gains in the north. In the south-east region outside London – known as the home counties, and typically favoured by finance workers who commute into the City – prices were flat.

The modest fall in London will nonetheless do little to ease affordability pressures in a city where house prices are double the UK average at over £550,000.

SEE ALSO London now most likely place to see homes sell at a loss in UK: report DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Campaigners urged ministers to step up housebuilding after figures this week showed the government is on track to deliver barely half the 1.5 new homes promised during the current five-year parliamentary term.

“Experts might see the slight fall in London house prices as the market cooling, but millions of people are still being priced out of decent housing, condemned to sky-high rents or crippling mortgages,” said Sam Richards, chief executive officer of the Britain Remade lobby group. BLOOMBERG