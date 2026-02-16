January new home sales down 57% yoy at 466 units with two new projects launched

Including executive condominiums, 990 units are sold in that same month with 1,534 units launched

Among the three market segments, the Outside Central Region led in condo and private apartment sales, accounting for 39.3% of sales in January. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Developers sold 466 private homes (excluding executive condominiums) in January, down 57 per cent from the year-ago period, as 2026 opened with two projects launched in the first month.

January sales were up 136.5 per cent from the 197 units sold in December, data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday (Feb 16) showed.

Including executive condominiums, 990 units were sold in January with 1,534 units launched, versus 1,104 units sold and 896 units launched in the same month in 2025. In comparison, 234 units were sold and 52 units were launched in December 2025.

A total of 786 units hit the market in January, some 15 times the number launched in December 2025, but 12.3 per cent lower than the year-ago period, noted Huttons Asia chief executive officer Mark Yip.

The two condo launches in the month – Narra Residences and Newport Residences – accounted for just over half of January’s new sales tally, he added.

Some 82.6 per cent of buyers in Newport Residences – a City Developments Limited project in the central business district that had been postponed since 2023 – were Singaporeans, while foreigners made up 3 per cent.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The proportion of foreign buying was higher in Newport Residences compared with other Core Central Region (CCR) launches since the second half of 2025, said Yip.

The S$3,070 per square foot (psf) median pricing at Newport Residences made for a “very attractive” price point for a freehold CCR project, compared with recent 99-year leasehold launches in the prime region. Some 75 per cent of units sold in the project were pitched at S$2.5 million and below, Yip said.

At Narra Residences in the Dairy Farm area, about 80 per cent of buyers purchased units priced at S$2 million and below, an affordable quantum for those upgrading from public housing, said Yip.

Newport Residences sold 57 per cent or 140 of its 246 units, at an average of S$3,370 psf during its launch weekend. Narra Residences sold about 25 per cent, or 135 of its 544 units at an average price of S$2,180 psf.

Among the three market segments, the Outside Central Region led in condo and private apartment sales, accounting for 39.3 per cent of sales in January.

This was followed by the CCR, which accounted for 34.8 per cent of primary sales, and the Rest of Central Region, which made up 26 per cent of new sales last month.

With no new projects booking sales in February amid the Chinese New Year lull, home sales for the month are expected to slump before picking up in March.

Following the festive period, new launches in the pipeline include GuocoLand’s River Modern in the River Valley precinct, Hoi Hup and Sunway’s Pinery Residences, and Sim Lian’s Rivelle Tampines EC.