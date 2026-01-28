Khazanah, Temasek seen putting Marina One up for sale at S$5 billion to S$6 billion

M+S is expected to offer 1.88 million sq ft of offices and 140,000 sq ft of retail space in the integrated development

Marina One West Tower (right) is joined at levels 28 and 29 to the adjacent East Tower. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional and Singapore’s Temasek are mulling a sale of Marina One’s office and retail components, which market watchers expect to be put up for sale soon with a total asking price in the S$5 billion to S$6 billion range.

The mixed-use project’s developer, M+S, is understood to have appointed JLL and Eastdil Secured to advise it on the sale. About 1.88 million square feet (sq ft) of net lettable area of premium Grade A office space and 140,000 sq ft of retail space are expected to be put on the market.

M+S is a 60:40 joint venture between Khazanah Nasional and Temasek.