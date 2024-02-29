Land betterment charge rates raised for commercial, residential, hotel and industrial uses

THE government has increased land betterment charge (LBC) rates for commercial use by 3.8 per cent on average for the next half-year period.

Developers pay an LBC for the right to enhance the use of some sites or to build bigger projects on them

LBC rates for landed residential use have gone up by 7.8 per cent on average. For non-landed residential use, rates have inched up 0.1 per cent on average.

For the use group that covers hotels and hospitals, LBC rates have been upped by 0.7 per cent on average.

For the industrial use group, rates have upped by 1.7 per cent on average.

LBC rates will remain unchanged for place of worship/civic and community institution use. Also left untouched are the rates for the other use groups that cover open space/nature reserve, agriculture, and drains/roads/railways.

The latest LBC rates were announced on Thursday (Feb 29), following a review by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in consultation with the taxman’s chief valuer (CV). The rates are for the Mar 1 to Aug 31 period of 2024.

The LBC rates are based on the CV’s assessment of land values and take into consideration recent land sales. They are stated according to use groups across 118 geographical sectors in Singapore.

The increases in LBC rates were more broad-based for the commercial and landed residential use groups. For commercial use, LBC rates were increased in 104 out of the 118 geographical sectors by between 3 per cent and 9 per cent, with no changes for the remaining 14 sectors.

LBC rates for landed residential use have been increased for 116 sectors by between 7 per cent and 8 per cent, with no changes for the remaining two sectors. Non-landed residential LBC rates have gone up in 37 sectors; the increases range from 3 per cent to 14 per cent. However, rates were cut in 27 sectors, with declines ranging from 1 per cent to 19 per cent, with the remaining 54 sectors seeing no change.

For the hotel/hospital use group, LBC rate increases of around 5 per cent were posted for 18 sectors; there were no changes for the remaining 100 sectors.

The LBC rates for industrial use have gone up in 42 sectors, with increases of 3 per cent to 5 per cent. There were no changes for the remaining 76 sectors.

Under the Land Betterment Charge Act, which took effect on Aug 1, 2022, charges for the enhancement of land value were consolidated under the SLA..

The LBC regime replaced the development charge (DC), temporary development levy, and differential premium regimes. The DC Table of Rates was correspondingly replaced with the LBC Table of Rates, which continues to be revised on a half-yearly basis.