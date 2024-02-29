Land betterment charge rates upped for commercial, residential, hotel and industrial uses

THE government has increased land betterment charge (LBC) rates that developers will pay on commercial sites, by 3.8 per cent on average for the next half-year period.

Developers pay an LBC for the right to enhance the use of some sites or to build bigger projects on them.

LBC rates for landed residential use have gone up by 7.8 per cent on average. For non-landed residential use, rates have inched up 0.1 per cent on average.

For the use group that covers hotels and hospitals, LBC rates have been upped by 0.7 per cent on average.

For the industrial use group, rates have upped by 1.7 per cent on average.

LBC rates will remain unchanged for place of worship/civic and community institution use. Also left untouched are the rates for the other use groups that cover open space/nature reserve, agriculture, and drains/roads/railways.

The latest LBC rates were announced on Thursday (Feb 29), following a review by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in consultation with the taxman’s chief valuer (CV). The rates are for the Mar 1-Aug 31 period of 2024.

The LBC rates are based on the CV’s assessment of land values and take into consideration recent land sales. They are stated according to use groups across 118 geographical sectors in Singapore.

Under the Land Betterment Charge Act, which took effect on Aug 1, 2022, charges for the enhancement of land value were consolidated under the SLA.

The LBC regime replaced the development charge (DC), temporary development levy, and differential premium regimes. The DC Table of Rates were correspondingly replaced with the LBC Table of Rates, which continue to be revised on a half-yearly basis.