Land-betterment charges up 0.5% to 4.1% on average for commercial, residential, industrial, place of worship uses

[SINGAPORE] The government has increased average land betterment charge (LBC) rates for commercial, residential, industrial and place or worship/civic and community institution uses for the six months starting Mar 1, 2026.

However, LBC rates remain unchanged for the hotel/hospital use group.

Developers pay an LBC for the right to enhance the use of some sites or to build bigger projects on them.

The rates are stated according to use groups across 118 geographical sectors in Singapore.

LBC rates for commercial use have gone up by 0.5 per cent on average. Twenty out of the 118 geographical sectors will see increases of around 3 per cent to 4 per cent, with no change for the remaining 98 sectors.

For landed residential use, LBC rates have risen by 4 per cent on average.

Rates have been upped for 93 sectors by around 3-10 per cent, with no changes in the other 25 sectors.

For non-landed residential use, the increase is 4.1 per cent on average. LBC rates in 114 sectors have been raised by around 3 per cent to 23 per cent. There are no changes in the other four sectors.

LBC rates for industrial use have been raised by 3.2 per cent on average. All 118 sectors saw increases ranging from around 2 per cent to 9 per cent.

For the place of worship, and civic and community institution use group, LBC rates have increased by 3 per cent on average for all 118 sectors.

LBC rates are announced twice a year, on Mar 1 and Sep 1, following a review by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), in consultation with the taxman’s chief valuer (CV).

The LBC rates are based on the CV’s assessment of land values and take into consideration recent land sales.

The latest LBC rates announced on Friday (Feb 27) are for the Mar 1 to Aug 31, 2026 period.