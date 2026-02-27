Land betterment charges upped 4.1% on average for non-landed residential, 4% for landed residential uses

LBC rates raised on average by 3.2% for industrial and 0.5% for commercial use groups; no change for hotel/hospital/nursing home use

Developers pay a land betterment charge for the right to enhance the use of some sites, or to build bigger projects on them. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] The government has raised average land betterment charge (LBC) rates across most real estate sectors in its latest half-yearly update, with only rates for the hotel/hospital/nursing home use group left unchanged.

Announced on Friday (Feb 27), the latest rates are for the six months starting on Mar 1. LBC rates were increased for residential, commercial, industrial and place of worship/civic and community institution uses.

Developers pay an LBC for the right to enhance the use of some sites or to build bigger projects on them. The rates are stated according to use groups across 118 geographical sectors in Singapore.

LBC rates for non-landed residential use have been raised by 4.1 per cent on average. LBC rates in 114 sectors have been raised by around 3 to 23 per cent. There are no changes in the other four sectors.

For landed residential use, LBC rates have risen by 4 per cent on average. Rates have been upped for 93 sectors by around 3 to 10 per cent, with no changes in the other 25 sectors.

LBC rates for industrial use have been raised by 3.2 per cent on average. All 118 sectors saw increases ranging from around 2 to 9 per cent.

LBC rates for commercial use have gone up by 0.5 per cent on average. Twenty of the 118 geographical sectors will see increases of around 3 to 4 per cent, with no change for the remaining 98 sectors.

For the place of worship/civic and community institution use group, LBC rates have increased by 3 per cent on average across all 118 sectors.

LBC rates are announced twice a year, on Mar 1 and Sep 1, following a review by the Singapore Land Authority in consultation with the taxman’s chief valuer (CV).

The LBC rates are based on the CV’s assessment of land values and take into consideration recent land sales.