The Business Times
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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Lermit Road bungalow owned by family of Dennis Lee’s son on the market at S$98.8 million

This is down from the earlier guide prices in 2024 and 2023 for the 29,818 sq ft freehold site off Cluny and Nassim roads

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Kalpana Rashiwala

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Wed, Jul 22, 2026 · 03:00 PM — Updated Thu, Jul 23, 2026 · 08:47 AM
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    • The two-storey bungalow on the site. The latest indicative price reflects S$3,313 psf on the land area.
    • The two-storey bungalow on the site. The latest indicative price reflects S$3,313 psf on the land area. PHOTO: JLL

    [SINGAPORE] A bungalow in Lermit Road, in the Cluny Park Good Class Bungalow Area (GCBA), is back on the market – this time with an indicative price of S$98.8 million.

    This reflects S$3,313 per square foot (psf) on the freehold land area of 29,818 square feet (sq ft) for the property, which is in proximity of the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Napier MRT station.

    On site is a two-storey bungalow, which has a swimming pool and a basement car park; the total built-up area is about 10,000 sq ft.

    Good class bungalowSingapore propertySingapore residential propertyluxury homesLee Kuan Yew

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