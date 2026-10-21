LHN expands into eldercare with senior living concept Jubiliv

The offering is starting with five units, with plans for a standalone facility in the pipeline

Jubiliv is aimed at bridging the gap between nursing homes and premium assisted-living facilities in Singapore. PHOTO: LHN

[SINGAPORE] Co-living player LHN has launched an eldercare offering, Jubiliv, starting with five senior-friendly units at a property in Boon Lay.

The new offering, which falls under the group’s facilities management business, is aimed at bridging the gap between nursing homes and premium assisted-living facilities in Singapore, LHN said on Wednesday (Oct 21).

The initial phase offers seniors caregiver support and medication management services, alongside shared amenities and active ageing activities.

The units are also equipped with “technology-enabled care” solutions, such as artificial intelligence-powered fall detection and emergency call capabilities, to help care associates monitor residents’ well-being and respond when assistance is needed.

LHN said that beyond Boon Lay, Jubiliv plans to expand through partnerships with hospitality operators and landlords, as well as direct property investments.

The group plans to “refine and advance its care model” at the Boon Lay property before expanding its eldercare operations, with a standalone facility dedicated to eldercare services already in the pipeline.

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The move comes as Singapore’s population ages, with the proportion of citizens aged 65 and above rising to 21.4 per cent in 2026, from 13.7 per cent in 2016. The figure is projected to exceed 25 per cent by 2035.

LHN noted that existing eldercare options in Singapore largely comprise nursing homes catering to seniors with high medical or dependency needs, and high-end assisted-living facilities that are unaffordable for many families.

Jess Lim, group managing director and executive director at LHN, said: “Too many seniors in Singapore are stuck choosing between a nursing home that feels overly clinical, an assisted-living facility that is priced out of reach, or leaving Singapore altogether to afford a comfortable retirement.”

Shares of LHN rose 3.5 per cent or S$0.015 to close at S$0.45 on Wednesday, before the announcement.