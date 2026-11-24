Not all tenants are able to pay the rents required to secure brand new space in central London

Rents for best-in-class buildings have been rising rapidly, thanks to a shortage after years of political uncertainty. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The gap between London’s brand new, centrally located offices and those in less favourable areas is widening, with the latter coming under pressure from rising interest rates and a challenging environment for smaller businesses.

British Land Co, Land Securities Group (LandSec) and Great Portland Estates – landlords whose holdings are mostly concentrated around areas such as the City of London and West End – all reported an increase in the values of their office portfolios in the six months through September, as rental growth offset the impact of rising interest rates.

On the other hand, Workspace Group, which has offices geared towards small and medium-sized businesses that have been squeezed by higher payroll costs, reported a like-for-like drop of 6 per cent in its portfolio valuation.

The divergence highlights an increasingly two-tier London office market where tenant demand since the pandemic has been centred more than ever around the most centrally located buildings with the best green ratings and top amenities.

Rents for best-in-class buildings have been rising rapidly, thanks to a shortage after years of political uncertainty and rising costs discouraged developments.

Older buildings in outer zones that will need investment to meet environmental regulations have, by contrast, struggled. Prices have fallen as investors weigh higher construction costs against less certain demand, even if buildings are brought up to modern standards.

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Last week, British Land and LandSec reported that their office portfolio valuations advanced by 1.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, in those six months from a year earlier, while Great Portland Estates saw a like-for-like 2.5 per cent increase.

Workspace CEO Charlie Green said that the gap reflected differences in location and building quality. “Our typical stock tends to be in more zone two locations and zone three, and older buildings. And therefore, we are a bit more susceptible to yield-softening” than British Land’s portfolio, he said.

Real estate valuations are highly sensitive to changes in interest rates, with rising rates typically leading to higher yields and reduced valuations.

The Bank of England (BOE) raised its benchmark earlier in November for the first time in three years to fend off inflationary headwinds from the Iran war, and signalled readiness to act again as early as December in the absence of any meaningful developments.

The latest inflation reading hit the highest in a year, but came in slightly below the BOE’s forecasts.

But rents are also a component in valuations, so higher receipts from tenants can offset the impact of increasing borrowing costs.

Rising rents were “more than enough to offset any movements against us in yields”, said Great Portland CEO Toby Courtauld. The landlord and developer owns a portfolio of offices across the City of London and West End, where supply shortage tends to be most acute. New office vacancy is below 1 per cent in the City and West End, according to data compiled by broker Knight Frank.

Increased uncertainty and rising interest rates also mean that development continues to be difficult, said British Land CEO Jo McNamara.

The math is “still hard as rates move out and volatility continues”, she said, adding developers need to lease out a significant amount of space in their buildings before starting onsite.

“Where you’ve got the best-in-class offices, you can de-risk, you can pre-lease,” McNamara said.

Still, not all tenants are able to pay the rents required to secure brand new space in central London. Some may need to look further afield due to the “exponential rise” in rents in the City and West End, said Green.

“We’re now starting to see that demand come through to our locations because people are being priced out,” he added. BLOOMBERG