Loss-making private home resale deals on the rise in Q2 as price growth moderates

The most red ink spilled in a single transaction during the quarter is S$2.1 million

Resale transactions at The Scotts Tower account for the top five biggest losers by percentage in Q2. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The number and proportion of private residential properties resold at a loss jumped to their highest levels in four years in the second quarter of 2026 as price growth eased.

Data consolidated for The Business Times by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield showed that 4.7 per cent of all resale transactions in Q2 were made at a loss, up from 3.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

This is the highest proportion recorded since Q2 2022, when there were 5.3 per cent of such transactions.