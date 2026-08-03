The Business Times
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Loss-making private home resale deals on the rise in Q2 as price growth moderates

The most red ink spilled in a single transaction during the quarter is S$2.1 million

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Ry-Anne Lim

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Mon, Aug 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Resale transactions at The Scotts Tower account for the top five biggest losers by percentage in Q2.
    • Resale transactions at The Scotts Tower account for the top five biggest losers by percentage in Q2. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The number and proportion of private residential properties resold at a loss jumped to their highest levels in four years in the second quarter of 2026 as price growth eased. 

    Data consolidated for The Business Times by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield showed that 4.7 per cent of all resale transactions in Q2 were made at a loss, up from 3.7 per cent in the previous quarter. 

    This is the highest proportion recorded since Q2 2022, when there were 5.3 per cent of such transactions.

    Cushman & WakefieldResidentialResidential propertySingapore residential propertyHousingprivate home sales

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