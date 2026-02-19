Luxury condo sales hit a high in 2025; what’s behind the buzz and will it continue?

Sales of luxury condos transacted at S$5 million or more rise 55.9% on the year to S$2.6 billion in 2025

Two vertically stacked units at Seven Palms Sentosa Cove transacted at S$23.9 million or S$2,717 psf in January. PHOTO: SC GLOBAL

[SINGAPORE] A flurry of new projects launched in the prime Core Central Region (CCR) spurred fresh interest in luxury condominiums, where sales of large, prime units rose last year to their highest level since 2023.

The substantial injection of new 99-year leasehold units lifted median prices in the overall CCR market, bringing both older freehold resale properties and ultra-luxury homes into sharp relief, analysts said.

Steep stamp duty hikes introduced in 2023 have continued to keep foreign buyers at bay and curb investment demand.