Before the deal, Axiata owned about 63% of Edotco

Axiata says the Macquarie Asset Management-led group will buy Edotco Group’s businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Cambodia. PHOTO: REUTERS

A CONSORTIUM led by Macquarie Group’s asset management arm agreed to acquire Axiata Group’s international telecom tower assets in five Asian countries.

The Macquarie Asset Management-led group will buy Edotco Group’s businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Cambodia, Axiata said on Monday (Nov 23).

The deal will have a combined enterprise value of about US$1.2 billion, Macquarie said in a separate statement.

Macquarie Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Fund 4 will buy Edotco Philippines, while other consortium members are acquiring the businesses in the other four markets.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2027, subject to customary conditions.

Macquarie Asset Management emerged as the leading contender for Edotco after outbidding other infrastructure-focused funds, people familiar with the matter previously said.

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Before Monday’s deal, Axiata owned about 63 per cent of Edotco, while Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional held most of the rest.

Axiata will sell about 15.6 per cent in Edotco Malaysia to Khazanah for RM659.4 million (US$160 million).

The two firms will retain joint control of Edotco Malaysia and seek to expand the business.

The transactions, including Malaysia, give Edotco a total implied enterprise value of RM11.8 billion, Axiata said.

The proposed transactions are expected to generate gross proceeds of about RM2.2 billion, which will allow Axiata to reduce debt, bolster its balance sheet and have more financial flexibility to pursue other growth opportunities.

Axiata’s shares rose as much as 3 per cent in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday morning. BLOOMBERG