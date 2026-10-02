Many happy returns for resale homes

BRUNCH

But buyers of new launches face slimmer gains on higher purchase prices

Data crunched by property players for BT shows that buyers of resale properties tend to turn a bigger profit than those of new builds. ILLUSTRATION: KEW KEAT BOON, BT; ADOBE STOCK

[SINGAPORE] When 30-year-old medical professional Joshua (not his real name) shelled out S$2.1 million for a gleaming new freehold luxury two-bedder in the Holland Village area in 2023, he and his wife thought they were making a smart investment.

The home was pricey, but the location suited their lifestyle, and the progressive payment scheme meant a smaller initial pinch to their wallets.

More importantly, gains still felt inevitable in Singapore’s red-hot property market, where prices seemed to only march higher.