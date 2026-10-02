The Business Times
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BRUNCH

Many happy returns for resale homes

But buyers of new launches face slimmer gains on higher purchase prices

Summarise
Ry-Anne Lim

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Fri, Oct 2, 2026 · 02:00 PM
    • Data crunched by property players for BT shows that buyers of resale properties tend to turn a bigger profit than those of new builds.
    • Data crunched by property players for BT shows that buyers of resale properties tend to turn a bigger profit than those of new builds. ILLUSTRATION: KEW KEAT BOON, BT; ADOBE STOCK

    [SINGAPORE] When 30-year-old medical professional Joshua (not his real name) shelled out S$2.1 million for a gleaming new freehold luxury two-bedder in the Holland Village area in 2023, he and his wife thought they were making a smart investment. 

    The home was pricey, but the location suited their lifestyle, and the progressive payment scheme meant a smaller initial pinch to their wallets.

    More importantly, gains still felt inevitable in Singapore’s red-hot property market, where prices seemed to only march higher. 

    BrunchResidentialResidential propertySingapore residential propertyHousingCONDOSReal estate

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