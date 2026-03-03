Mark Zuckerberg breaks Miami record with US$170 million mansion

The sale at 7 Indian Creek Island Road sets a record for the most expensive home sale in Miami-Dade County

[MIAMI] Meta Platforms founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, purchased a US$170 million mansion on Miami’s “billionaire bunker”, a private island in Biscayne Bay, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The sale at 7 Indian Creek Island Road sets a record for the most expensive home sale in Miami-Dade County. Developer Vlad Doronin’s US$120 million sale of his Star Island mansion in 2025 previously held the record.

Zuckerberg bought the home from celebrity plastic surgeon Aaron Rollins and his wife, Marine. The property has a partially completed mansion on it. Jill and Danny Hertzberg of the Jills-Zeder group represented the sellers.

“It’s the highest sale in the history of Miami by far, and it seems like an outlier, but based on other properties and offers in the market, I think we’ll see a significant amount of sales over US$100 million,” Danny Hertzberg said. Hertzberg declined to comment on the identity of the buyer.

Zuckerberg, whose net worth is US$231 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, was looking to purchase on Indian Creek several weeks ago. Hertzberg said the deal closed on Monday (Mar 2). The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the transaction. A representative for Zuckerberg declined to comment.

Zuckerberg is joining a growing list of Silicon Valley billionaires who are snapping up some of Miami’s most expensive homes following a proposal for a “billionaires’ tax” in California. Alphabet co-founder Larry Page dropped US$188 million on three Miami properties, and fellow co-founder Sergey Brin is purchasing a US$50 million home in Miami Beach.

Zuckerberg’s neighbours on Indian Creek will include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Carl Icahn, and Tom Brady. The island is its own municipality, and its roads, country club and golf course are closed to the public, earning it the nickname “billionaire bunker”.

It’s unclear if Zuckerberg’s Miami mansion will be a permanent residence or another property in his real estate portfolio. Zuckerberg owns homes in Palo Alto and Lake Tahoe, California, as well as in Washington, DC, and Kauai, a Hawaiian island. BLOOMBERG