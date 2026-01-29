Melvin Lim, Grayce Tan step down from KW Singapore leadership roles; Jonathan Lee appointed to lead agency

Rumours of potential exits are circulating within the industry, sources say

Talk of potential departures comes on the heels of speculation surrounding PropertyLimBrothers’ former CEO and co-founder Melvin Lim (left) and its former vice-president of strategy Grayce Tan. PHOTOS: PROPERTYLIMBROTHERS

[SINGAPORE] PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) co-founder Melvin Lim has “stepped back from his duties” as operating principal of KW Singapore.

“Grayce Tan, formerly director of growth, is no longer part of the KW Singapore leadership team, effective immediately,” KW Singapore added in a media statement issued on Thursday (Jan 29).

KW Singapore, a franchise of US-based real estate agency Keller Williams, was founded by Lim in July 2025. KW Singapore said it operates as a standalone business, separate from PLB.

“To ensure stability and operational continuity, Jonathan Lee has been appointed to lead KW Singapore in the interim,” the agency said.

“Jonathan brings extensive regional experience, having previously served as regional director of KW Malaysia and currently as a growth consultant for the Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) Asia Pacific Hub.”

Jonathan Lee has been appointed to lead KW Singapore in the interim. PHOTO: KW SINGAPORE

KW Singapore said it is “prioritising the enhancement of compliance frameworks, governance processes, and training initiatives in direct coordination with KWW”.

“We remain focused on providing resources and support for the long-term success of our associates and resuming business as usual through a measured, deliberate approach.”

Several sources The Business Times spoke to said rumours of potential exits are circulating within the industry.

The speculation comes on the back of rumours surrounding Lim, who was PLB’s chief executive officer, and Tan, who was PLB’s vice-president of strategy.

KW Singapore said it does not “tolerate the dissemination of unfounded rumours, hearsay or speculative opinions”.

PLB was founded in 2017 by Lim and Adrian Lim, who met as prison officers. The team made a name in the real estate industry for its home tour videos and property analysis.

In 2022, PLB left PropNex to form its own agency, PLB Realty.