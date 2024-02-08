SINGAPORE PROPERTY ·
Meta giving up 7 office floors totalling 115,000 sq ft at South Beach Tower

Landlord South Beach Consortium was informed in June 2023 and is in advanced negotiation with a replacement tenant for two whole floors

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Thu, Feb 08, 2024 · 8:55 pm Updated Thu, Feb 08, 2024 · 9:10 pm
Meta is the largest office tenant at the 34-storey South Beach Tower (building on the left). It is not renewing its lease, which expires at the end of September this year.
PHOTO: SOUTH BEACH CONSORTIUM

THE landlord of South Beach Tower is in the advanced stage of securing a replacement tenant for two of the seven office floors leased to Meta in the 34-storey building.

The tech giant will not be renewing its lease in the building expiring at the end of September this year. It is understood to have started moving its staff out of South Beach Tower in the first half of last year, consolidating its teams at Marina One.

Samantha Tan, general manager of South Beach Consortium (SBC), which developed...

