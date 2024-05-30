More than 600 resale flats listed since new service’s soft launch: HDB

MORE than 600 Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flats have been listed directly on the HDB Flat Portal since the resale flat listing service was soft launched on May 13, announced the public housing and statutory board on Thursday (May 30).

The service was officially launched on Thursday, and allows prospective HDB flat buyers and their appointed property agents to browse listings and carry out transactions directly with flat sellers or seller agents.

Flat sellers may continue to list and market their flats on their own through the service, or appoint a property agent to manage their flat listing on their behalf.

At the same time, property agents can manage their clients’ activities using a personalised dashboard on the HDB Flat Portal.

HDB said that this would help agents to focus on providing value-added services for their clients, such as budgeting and guidance on next steps. It also advised prospective buyers to plan their budget carefully and exercise financial prudence in their flat purchase, to avoid overstretching themselves.

“The RFL (resale flat listing) service aims to create a transparent, reliable and trusted marketplace for HDB resale flats for sellers, buyers and property agents,” said the board.

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Tuesday, 12 pm Property Insights Get an exclusive analysis of real estate and property news in Singapore and beyond. Sign Up

“Together with the authenticated access to the HDB Flat Portal via Singpass for all users, the RFL service also seeks to create a more secure and conducive marketplace for sellers and buyers of HDB flats to transact, with or without the facilitation of property agents.”

The board added that it reserved the right to remove listings with unrealistic pricing, or those which contain misleading information, from its portal.