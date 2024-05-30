The Business Times

Property

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Property

More than 600 resale flats listed since new service’s soft launch: HDB

Resale flat listing service is available on HDB Flat Portal

Michelle Zhu

Michelle Zhu

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 12:02 PM
Share this article.

MORE than 600 Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flats have been listed directly on the HDB Flat Portal since the resale flat listing service was soft launched on May 13, announced the public housing and statutory board on Thursday (May 30).

The service was officially launched on Thursday, and allows prospective HDB flat buyers and their appointed property agents to browse listings and carry out transactions directly with flat sellers or seller agents.

Flat sellers may continue to list and market their flats on their own through the service, or appoint a property agent to manage their flat listing on their behalf.

At the same time, property agents can manage their clients’ activities using a personalised dashboard on the HDB Flat Portal.

HDB said that this would help agents to focus on providing value-added services for their clients, such as budgeting and guidance on next steps. It also advised prospective buyers to plan their budget carefully and exercise financial prudence in their flat purchase, to avoid overstretching themselves.

“The RFL (resale flat listing) service aims to create a transparent, reliable and trusted marketplace for HDB resale flats for sellers, buyers and property agents,” said the board.

SEE ALSO
Open-concept HDB flats without partitions or beams to be piloted in Kallang-Whampoa BTO project
A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU
Tuesday, 12 pm
Property Insights

Get an exclusive analysis of real estate and property news in Singapore and beyond.

“Together with the authenticated access to the HDB Flat Portal via Singpass for all users, the RFL service also seeks to create a more secure and conducive marketplace for sellers and buyers of HDB flats to transact, with or without the facilitation of property agents.”

The board added that it reserved the right to remove listings with unrealistic pricing, or those which contain misleading information, from its portal. 

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Housing
Property
Singapore property
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Property

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here