Mortgage rates in US rise to 6.66%, highest level in a year

The property market has been held back in recent months by elevated borrowing costs

America’s economic divide is increasingly evident in the housing market, according to a report from Zillow. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US mortgage rates rose to a 12-month high as Treasury yields climbed in recent weeks and continued fighting in Iran fuelled concern about higher inflation.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan increased to 6.66 per cent from 6.58 per cent a week earlier, Freddie Mac said in a statement on Thursday (Jul 30). The rate was the highest since Jul 31, 2025, when it was 6.72 per cent.

The US property market has been held back in recent months by elevated borrowing costs, which had fallen below 6 per cent in late February before the Middle East conflict boosted energy prices. The war contributed to a disappointing spring sales season, and the market has continued to soften.

Pending sales fell to their lowest level since early April during the four weeks ended Jul 26, according to data from brokerage Redfin.

Peace talks to end the war in Iran had shown promise in early July and have now broken down, said Realtor.com senior economist Anthony Smith.

“Markets are again reacting to the uncertainty, along with the inflationary pressure that comes as the conflict lifts oil prices,” he added.

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On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate steady, with three officials voting in favour of a hike.

Pressure is building on Fed chair Kevin Warsh to take steps to tame inflation, with the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond reaching a 19-year high after the decision. The yield on the 10-year Treasury is hovering around its highest level in a year.

With the Fed signalling that its next move is more likely an increase than a cut, near-term rate relief looks unlikely for the mortgage market, Smith explained.

“Homebuyers are watching this all play out as the housing market slows seasonally,” Bright MLS chief economist Lisa Sturtevant said after the Fed meeting.

While most indicators suggest a subdued level of transactions, purchases may get an unexpected lift toward the end of summer if buyers decide to start locking in deals fearing even higher mortgage rates, she added.

America’s economic divide is increasingly evident in the housing market, according to a report from Zillow.

Sales of luxury homes, less sensitive to rates because many buyers pay cash, jumped 6.2 per cent in May from a year earlier while they dropped 5.4 per cent for starter homes.

The divergence was sharpest in San Francisco, where stock windfalls from artificial intelligence companies are driving demand. Sales of high-end homes surged 21.6 per cent, while starter-home transactions slipped 1.2 per cent as more sellers cut prices.

“Starter home buyers today have more options, more negotiating power, and sellers who are more willing to deal,” said Kara Ng, a senior economist at Zillow.

“The challenge is that the same financial pressures making it harder to save for a down payment are also making it harder to take advantage of that opportunity.” BLOOMBERG