New home sales in December shrink amid holiday lull, as full-year tally for 2025 hits new high since 2021

A total of 10,821 new units (excluding ECs) were sold for the whole of last year, a 67.3% increase from 2024

The 52 private residential units launched in December 2025 mark a decline from the 347 launched in November. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Property developers sold 197 new homes in December 2025, a 39.4 per cent decline from the 325 homes sold in November, data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Jan 15) showed.

Amid the holiday lull in December, sales volumes were also down 3 per cent from the 203 units sold in the year-ago period.

For the whole of 2025, 10,821 new units (excluding executive condominiums or ECs) were sold, a 67.3 per cent increase year on year from the 6,469 units sold in 2024. This is also the highest annual new sales volume since 2021 with 13,027 transactions, said Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group.