New private home sales double in January after year-end dip

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 1:16 pm
The 281 units sold last month is the lowest level of January sales since 2009, when developers sold 108 units.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Residential

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 281 private homes in January, slightly more than double the 135 units moved in December, during the year-end holidays, data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Thursday (Jan 15).

Still, the latest January sales figure – which excludes executive condominiums (ECs) – is 28.5 per cent less than the 393 units sold in the same month in 2023. 

It is also the lowest January sales since 2009, when developers sold 108 units, reflecting the tentative sentiment among buyers, said Lee Sze Teck, Huttons senior director of data analytics. 

Including ECs, 588 units were sold in January with 929 units launched. In comparison, just 152 units were sold and 36 units launched in December. 

Among the three market segments, the Outside Central Region led in condo and private apartment sales, accounting for 51.2 per cent of sales in January. 

This was followed by the Rest of Central Region, which accounted for 39.9 per cent of primary sales, and the prime Core Central Region, which made up just 8.9 per cent of new sales last month. 

