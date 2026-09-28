The Business Times
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Nuveen targets doubling of Apac real estate AUM over next 5 years, weighs acquisitions

It seeks to scale up from US$7 billion in regional real estate assets

Summarise
Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Mike Sales, CEO of Nuveen real estate and natural capital, sees real estate debt as particularly attractive on a risk-adjusted basis.
    • Mike Sales, CEO of Nuveen real estate and natural capital, sees real estate debt as particularly attractive on a risk-adjusted basis. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Nuveen aims to double its assets under management (AUM) in Asia-Pacific over the next five years, and is eyeing more acquisitions as it seeks to build scale in the region.

    The investment manager currently oversees about US$7 billion in real estate assets in Apac, compared with US$135 billion globally.

    “Our aim over the next five years is to try to double our AUM in the region,” said Mike Sales, CEO of Nuveen real estate and natural capital, in an interview with The Business Times.

    PropertyAsiaReal estateProperty investment

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