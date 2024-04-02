OCBC said to be exploring redevelopment of iconic Chulia Street property
The bank appoints JLL to help identify a potential partner to undertake its redevelopment; OCBC is expected to retain ownership of the asset post-development
OCBC is said to be exploring a redevelopment of its Chulia Street property, which sits on more than 120,000 square feet of land in Singapore’s central business district.
The Business Times understands that the bank put out a request for proposals last year to find a property consultant to help it identify a potential partner to carry out a redevelopment of the property. BT understands JLL has been appointed for the job.
Banks are barred from engaging in property de…
