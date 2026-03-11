This is one of four lawsuits involving OG and Hao Mart relating to the lease of the Taste Orchard premises

OG says there is “no legal basis” for the claimants’ claims and has called the commencement of legal action “an abuse of process”. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Department store group OG has denied that it conspired with an individual to injure supermarket operator Hao Mart and its founder, Tan Kim Yong, in a lawsuit involving the mortgage of the latter’s Good Class Bungalow (GCB).

In a defence filed on Tuesday (Mar 10), OG said there was “no legal basis” for the claimants’ claims and called the commencement of legal action “an abuse of process”.

In January, Hao Mart, Dr Tan and his wife, Teo Siew Ling, sued OG and Adam Nicholas Emilianou – the husband of an OG shareholder – for conspiring to injure them by unlawful means.