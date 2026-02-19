The Business Times
SINGAPORE PROPERTY
·
SUBSCRIBERS

One Raffles Place expected to be put on the market at S$2.3 billion to S$2.4 billion

All owners of the office and retail asset, above Raffles Place MRT station, are coming together for a potential sale

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Thu, Feb 19, 2026 · 09:19 PM
    • At 280 m, One Raffles Place Tower One is one of the tallest buildings in Singapore. Beside it is the six-level retail mall.
    • One Raffles Place Tower Two, where Virgin Active is a tenant, was completed in 2012.
    [SINGAPORE] Another substantial office asset in a prime location in the Central Business District is expected to be put on the market this year amid improving property investment sentiment fuelled by lower interest rates.

    All the owners of One Raffles Place, which is situated above and with a direct underground link to the Raffles Place MRT station, are understood to have come together and have appointed CBRE and JLL as joint marketing agents to find a buyer.

    The indicative pricing (for 100 per cent interest) is expected to be in the S$2.3 billion to S$2.4 billion range.

    Singapore propertySingapore officesoue reitUOBUOL

