[SINGAPORE] Another substantial office asset in a prime location in the Central Business District is expected to be put on the market this year amid improving property investment sentiment fuelled by lower interest rates.

All the owners of One Raffles Place, which is situated above and with a direct underground link to the Raffles Place MRT station, are understood to have come together and have appointed CBRE and JLL as joint marketing agents to find a buyer.

The indicative pricing (for 100 per cent interest) is expected to be in the S$2.3 billion to S$2.4 billion range.